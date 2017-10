Oct 26 (Reuters) - ASSOCIATED COMMERCIAL CO LTD:

* DECLARES FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 2017‍​

* FINAL DIVIDEND IS PAID ON OR ABOUT JUNE 22, 2017 Source: bit.ly/2h9SjH6 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)