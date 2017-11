Nov 17 (Reuters) - ASSURA PLC:

* ‍COMPLETION OF BOOKBUILD FOR FIRM PLACING, PLACING AND OPEN OFFER​

* TOTAL OF 526.3 MILLION NEW SHARES WILL BE ISSUED AT OFFER PRICE OF 57 PENCE PER NEW SHARE, RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT £300 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)