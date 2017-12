BRIEF-Assurant Says Entered $450 Million Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Assurant Inc:

* ASSURANT SAYS ON DEC 15, ENTERED $450 MILLION, 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING

* ASSURANT - NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CO‘S PRIOR 5-YEAR $400 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, ENTERED INTO ON SEPT 16, 2014

* ASSURANT - ALSO ESTABLISHED $350 MILLION 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY

* ASSURANT - CO MAY INCREASE TOTAL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $575 MILLION Source: (bit.ly/2CUNjOV) Further company coverage: