BRIEF-Assured Guaranty files motion to lift automatic stay, commence action against PREPA for appointment of receiver

July 18 (Reuters) - Assured Guaranty Ltd
* Assured guaranty files motion to lift automatic stay and commence an action against prepa for the appointment of a receiver
* Assured guaranty-with filing of motion, co seeks to remedy prepa's "re-politicization of its operations, mismanagement and inefficiencies" among others
* Assured guaranty -receiver to ensure lien granted to prepa bondholders and their insurers produces net revenues sufficient to pay debt service on prepa bonds
* Assured guaranty-with filing of motion, co also seeks to remedy prepa's failure to increase rates in accordance with contractual & statutory obligations