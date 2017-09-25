FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Assured Guaranty says discussed ways with Hartford to help ease city's financial issues
#Bonds News
September 25, 2017

BRIEF-Assured Guaranty says discussed ways with Hartford to help ease city's financial issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Assured Guaranty Ltd

* Assured Guaranty releases statement regarding Hartford, Connecticut

* Assured Guaranty - “met with city leadership of Hartford, members of governor’s staff, other state and local representatives about its current fiscal challenges”

* Believe consensual agreement among stakeholders offers city better path forward than bankruptcy

* Assured Guaranty says have discussed ways with Hartford officials to help ease some of city’s financial issues, including a GO bond refinancing solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

