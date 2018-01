BRIEF-Asta Funding - ASFI Pegasus Holdings Entered Membership Interest Purchase Agreement With Pegasus Legal Funding

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Asta Funding Inc:

* ASTA FUNDING INC-ON JAN. 12, ASFI PEGASUS HOLDINGS, LLC, UNIT CO ENTERED INTO A MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PEGASUS LEGAL FUNDING, LLC​

* ASTA FUNDING-UNDER AGREEMENT, ASFI BOUGHT SELLER S OWNERSHIP INTERESTS OF PEGASUS, WHICH WAS 20% OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING LLC INTERESTS OF PEGASUS​

* ASTA FUNDING INC - ‍ ASFI BOUGHT SELLER S OWNERSHIP INTERESTS OF PEGASUS FUNDING, LLC FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.8 MILLION - SEC FILING

* ASTA FUNDING INC - ‍AS A RESULT OF EXECUTION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT, ASFI BECAME OWNER OF 100% OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY INTERESTS OF PEGASUS​