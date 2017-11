Nov 13 (Reuters) - Asta Capital Limited ‍

* ASTA-AGORA SYNDICATE 3268 HAS RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM LLOYD‘S TO COMMENCE UNDERWRITING BUSINESS ATTACHING ON OR AFTER 1 JANUARY 2018​

* ASTA- ‍AGORA SYNDICATE 3268 HAS PLANNED GROSS PREMIUM OF £98M FOR 2018​