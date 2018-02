Feb 13 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc:

* ASTELLAS ACQUIRES UNIVERSAL CELLS, INC.

* ASTELLAS WILL PAY UP TO $102.5 MILLION OF UPFRONT AND MILESTONES TO ACQUIRE 100 PERCENT OWNERSHIP OF UNIVERSAL CELLS

* ‍IMPACT OF TRANSACTION ON ASTELLAS' FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 WILL BE IMMATERIAL​