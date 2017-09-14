FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Astellas Pharma and Pfizer say positive top-line results from phase 3 prosper trial of XTANDI (enzalutamide)
September 14, 2017 / 9:19 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Astellas Pharma and Pfizer say positive top-line results from phase 3 prosper trial of XTANDI (enzalutamide)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc

* Co and Pfizer Inc announced that the Phase 3 PROSPER trial evaluating XTANDI®(enzalutamide) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) versus ADT alone in patients with non-metastatic (M0) CastrationResistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) met its primary endpoint of improved metastasis-free survival (MFS)

* The preliminary safety analysis of the PROSPER trial appears consistent with the safety profile of XTANDI in previous clinical trials

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yF8A2S

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

