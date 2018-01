Jan 22 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc:

* ASTELLAS AND VICAL ANNOUNCE TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR PHASE 3 TRIAL OF CYTOMEGALOVIRUS VACCINE ASP0113 IN HEMATOPOIETIC STEM CELL TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS

* ASTELLAS PHARMA INC SAYS ‍VACCINE WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED, WITH INJECTION-SITE REACTIONS BEING MOST COMMONLY REPORTED ADVERSE EVENT​

* ASTELLAS PHARMA - ASP0113 DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY OR SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN PHASE 3 HELIOS CLINICAL TRIAL​