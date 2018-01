Jan 4 (Reuters) - Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc:

* ASTERIAS BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, ASTERIAS’ CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED APPROXIMATELY $21.6 MILLION

* ASTERIAS BIOTHERAPEUTICS SAYS INTENDS TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH FDA TO ACHIEVE CLEARANCE ON DESIGN OF NEXT STUDY FOR AST-OPC1

* ASTERIAS BIOTHERAPEUTICS SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT RESOURCES TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2019