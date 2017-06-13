FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Asterias presents 9-month follow-up data from ongoing trial
June 13, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Asterias presents 9-month follow-up data from ongoing trial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc

* Asterias biotherapeutics inc - announced new 9-month follow-up data from ais-a 10 million cell cohort in company's ongoing scistar phase 1/2a clinical trial

* Asterias - new efficacy results show meaningful improvements in arm, hand, finger function in 10 million cell cohort treated with ast-opc1 cells been maintained

* Asterias biotherapeutics inc - new efficacy results show that some patients have been further enhanced even 9 months following dosing

* Asterias biotherapeutics inc - there have been no serious adverse events related to ast-opc1

* Asterias biotherapeutics inc - asterias will report 12-month efficacy and safety data from ais-a 10 million cell cohort sometime late in q3 2017

* Asterias biotherapeutics inc - trial results to date continue to indicate a positive safety profile for ast-opc1

* Asterias biotherapeutics inc - additional motor level improvement was seen in ais-a 10 million cell cohort at 9 months

* Asterias biotherapeutics-data shows 3/6 patients have now recovered 2 levels of motor function, previously-announced improvements in arm, hand, finger function

* Asterias biotherapeutics - data from study indicate ast-opc1 can be safely administered to patients in subacute period after severe cervical spinal cord injury

* Asterias biotherapeutics inc - trial results to date continue to indicate a positive safety profile for ast-opc1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

