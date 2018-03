BRIEF-Asterias Provides Update For Its AST-OPC1 Phase 1/2A Clinical Trial

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc:

* ASTERIAS PROVIDES UPDATE FOR ITS AST-OPC1 PHASE 1/2A CLINICAL TRIAL IN SEVERE SPINAL CORD INJURY

* ASTERIAS BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - ‍RESULTS TO DATE SHOW AST-OPC1‘S FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE, POTENTIAL FOR CELL ENGRAFTMENT AND IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION​

* ASTERIAS BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - ‍MULTIPLE ADDITIONAL DATA READOUTS FROM SCISTAR STUDY EXPECTED IN 2018 INTO Q1 OF 2019​

* ASTERIAS BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - ‍THERE HAVE BEEN NO SERIOUS, UNEXPECTED, ADVERSE EVENTS RELATED TO AST-OPC1, INJECTION PROCEDURE​

* ASTERIAS BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - ‍TO DATE, THERE HAVE BEEN NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS RELATED TO AST-OPC1 CELLS​