Sept 26 (Reuters) - Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc

* Asterias receives regulatory clearance to initiate clinical study of AST-VAC2 in subjects with early and late stage non-small cell lung cancer

* Asterias Biotherapeutics - MHRA and NHS research ethics committee provided necessary approvals to initiate FIH clinical trial of AST-VAC2 in UK

* Says it is working towards opening the study of AST-VAC2​ in second half of 2017