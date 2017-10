Sept 20 (Reuters) - Astral Foods Ltd:

* ASTRAL FOODS - ‍RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDING SEPTEMBER 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO SHOW A MATERIAL TURNAROUND COMPARED TO THOSE OF SEPTEMBER 2016​

* HEPS FOR YEAR ENDING SEPTEMBER 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE AT LEAST 65% UP ON RESULTS FOR PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY HEPS TO BE AT LEAST 1 592 CENTS PER SHARE (2016: 965 CENTS PER SHARE)