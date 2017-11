Nov 20 (Reuters) - ASTRAL FOODS LTD:

* FY ‍REVENUE UP 3.3% TO 12.35 BILLION RAND​

* FY DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 96.7% ‍ TO 1,897 CENTS

* ‍FY PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 1.06 BILLION RAND VERSUS 526.2 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* ‍APPROVED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 875 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE​