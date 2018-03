BRIEF-Astral Foods Sees HY ‍HEPS To Be At Least 1816 Cents/Shr

March 5 (Reuters) - Astral Foods Ltd:

* ‍RESULTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDING MARCH 2018 WILL SHOW A MARKED IMPROVEMENT ON THAT OF COMPARATIVE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 2017​

* EPS AND HEPS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDING MARCH 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE AT LEAST 410% UP ON RESULTS FOR COMPARATIVE PERIOD​

* ‍FAVORABLE TRADING CONDITIONS EXPERIENCED DURING SECOND HALF OF 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR, CONTINUED INTO FIRST HALF OF 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* ‍EPS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDING MARCH 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AT LEAST 1800 CENTS PER SHARE (2017: 353 CENTS PER SHARE)

* ‍CONFIRMED NO FURTHER INCIDENTS OF BIRD FLU AND RELATED COSTS EXPERIENCED DURING SUMMER MONTHS, WHICH IMPACTED BUSINESS IN H2 2017

* ‍HEPS FOR 6 MONTHS TO MARCH 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 1816 CENTS PER SHARE (2017: 356 CENTS PER SHARE)​