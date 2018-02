Feb 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA ANNOUNCES RENEWED RECOMMENDATION AND AVAILABILITY OF FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT VACCINE IN THE US

* ASTRAZENECA - RESULTS DEMONSTRATED NEW 2017-2018 H1N1 LAIV POST-PANDEMIC STRAIN PERFORMED BETTER THAN 2015-2016 H1N1 LAIV POST-PANDEMIC STRAIN​

* ASTRAZENECA - CDC'S ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON IMMUNIZATION PRACTICES VOTED IN FAVOR OF RENEWED RECOMMENDATION FOR FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT USE IN U.S. 2018-2019 SEASON