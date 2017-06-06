FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Astrazeneca presents Tagrisso trial data
June 6, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Astrazeneca presents Tagrisso trial data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca presents Tagrisso (osimertinib) data in patients with egfr t790m-mutation positive lung cancer and central nervous system metastases

* Tagrisso extended length of time patients with CNS metastases live without disease worsening/death to 11.7 months in AURA3 trial​

* E‍evidence of activity in patients with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC and leptomeningeal metastases from bloom trial​

* Three patients had AE leading to death, however no deaths were considered possibly causally-related to osimertinib by investigator​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

