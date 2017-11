Nov 10 (Reuters) - ASTRAZENECA PLC:

* BENRALIZUMAB POSITIVE CHMP IN EOSINOPHILIC ASTHMA

* ‍ANNOUNCED THAT CHMP OF EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ADOPTED POSITIVE OPINION, RECOMMENDING MARKETING AUTHORISATION OF BENRALIZUMAB​