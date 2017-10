BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Bydureon EXSCEL trial demonstrated favourable cardiovascular safety profile

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc:

* BYDUREON EXSCEL TRIAL DEMONSTRATES FAVOURABLE CV SAFETY PROFILE AND FEWER CV EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH TYPE-2 DIABETES AT WIDE RANGE OF CV RISK

* EXENATIDE ONCE-WEEKLY DID NOT INCREASE INCIDENCE OF MACE COMPARED TO PLACEBO

* “THERE WERE ALSO FEWER CV EVENTS OBSERVED IN EXENATIDE ARM OF TRIAL”

* "PRIMARY EFFICACY OBJECTIVE OF A SUPERIOR REDUCTION IN MACE NARROWLY MISSED STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE"