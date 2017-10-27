FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Astronics acquires Telefonix
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 27, 2017 / 10:43 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Astronics acquires Telefonix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Astronics Corp

* Astronics Corporation announces acquisition of Telefonix Inc

* Astronics Corp - Deal for ‍approximately $104 million in cash​

* Astronics Corp - Deal for ‍$104 million in cash​

* Astronics Corp - ‍Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in 2018​

* Astronics - ‍Impact of deal on 2017 earnings will depend on closing date and one-time deal related charges, but is expected to be nominal​

* Astronics Corp - ‍ Purchase price of deal funded with Astronics’ senior revolving credit facility​

* Astronics - ‍ Entered into definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of Telefonix and related co, product development technologies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.