Aug 10 (Reuters) - Astronics Corp:

* Astronics Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing‍​

* Astronics - Unable to file quarterly 10-Q as management is in process of re-evaluating info technology general controls for certain info system at one unit

* Astronics Corp - Based on the analysis to date, the company does not expect adjustments to any previously issued financial statements