Nov 22 (Reuters) - AstroNova Inc:

* ASTRONOVA REPORTS RECORD REVENUE AND BOOKINGS FOR THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 23.2 PERCENT TO $28.8 MILLION

* ASTRONOVA INC - ‍BACKLOG UP 27.5% TO $21.3 MILLION AT QUARTER END​

* ASTRONOVA INC QTRLY ‍BOOKINGS UP 38.2% TO $31.2 MILLION​