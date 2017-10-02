FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AstroNova signs asset purchase and licensing agreement with Honeywell's aerospace unit
October 2, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-AstroNova signs asset purchase and licensing agreement with Honeywell's aerospace unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - AstroNova Inc-

* AstroNova - on Sept 28 co signed an exclusive worldwide asset purchase and licensing agreement with Honeywell International, Inc’s aerospace division

* AstroNova - agreement provides for an up-front payment to Honeywell of $14.6 million in cash - sec filing

* AstroNova - is funding up-front payment through existing credit facility, as amended to increase amount for borrowing under revolving credit line to $15 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2g3e2Qf) Further company coverage:

