Feb 8 (Reuters) - Astrotech Corp:

* ASTROTECH REPORTS SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ASTROTECH CORP - QTRLY REVENUE $41,000 VERSUS $520,000‍​

* ASTROTECH CORP - QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ASTROTECH CORPORATION $0.77 PER SHARE