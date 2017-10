BRIEF-Asure Software reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Asure Software Inc

* Asure software reports record second quarter 2017 revenue and increases revenue and EBITDA guidance for full year

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $12.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $12.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $54.25 million to $56.25 million

* Asure Software Inc - quarter-end backlog totaled $18.1 million, a 48% increase compared to prior quarter and a 34% increase from year-ago quarter

* Sees 2017 net loss per share, excluding one-time items $0.06 to $0.02

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP net income per share $0.50 to $0.56

* Asure Software Inc - for fiscal 2018, objectives are to reach double-digit organic revenue growth

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $53.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: