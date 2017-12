BRIEF-ASV Holdings Entered Into Amended And Restated Credit Agreement

Dec 28 (Reuters) - ASV Holdings Inc:

* ASV HOLDINGS - ON DEC 27, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE A $50 MILLION, 5-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY-SEC FILING‍​

* ASV HOLDINGS SAYS CREDIT FACILITY CONSISTS OF $35 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $15 MILLION Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2BOdOp1) Further company coverage: