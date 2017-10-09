FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ASV to relocate parts distribution facility to Grand Rapids, Minnesota
October 9, 2017 / 1:38 PM / in 9 days

BRIEF-ASV to relocate parts distribution facility to Grand Rapids, Minnesota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - ASV Holdings Inc:

* ASV to relocate parts distribution facility to Grand Rapids, Minnesota

* ASV Holdings - ‍will establish new parts distribution center adjacent to corporate headquarters and manufacturing plant in Grand Rapids, Minnesota​

* ASV Holdings - ‍company expects to record expenses of approximately $250,000 in q4 of 2017 related to establishment of new distribution center​

* ASV Holdings - establishment of ‍new facility will result in meaningful yearly operating cost savings beginning in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

