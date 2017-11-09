BRIEF-Atara Biotherapeutics reports Q3 loss per share $1.02

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Atara Biotherapeutics Inc

* Atara Biotherapeutics Inc announces third quarter 2017 financial results and recent highlights

* Q3 loss per share $1.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atara Biotherapeutics Inc - ‍cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of Sept 30, 2017 totaled $200.2 million

* Atara Biotherapeutics Inc - ‍cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund planned operations into Q1 2019​