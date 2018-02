Feb 21 (Reuters) - Atara Biotherapeutics Inc:

* ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - ‍JOHN MCGRATH, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM CO AS OF APRIL 27, 2018​