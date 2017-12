Dec 21 (Reuters) - ATCO Ltd:

* ATCO EXPANDS GLOBAL RENEWABLES PORTFOLIO WITH HYDRO ACQUISITION IN MEXICO

* ATCO LTD - AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS ABOUT $114 MILLION

* ATCO LTD - ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ELECTRICIDAD DEL GOLFO (EGO), WHICH OWNS A 35 MEGAWATT (MW) HYDROELECTRIC POWER STATION IN MEXICO