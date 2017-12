Dec 19 (Reuters) - ATCO Ltd:

* ATCO - CHOSEN BY DEFENCE CONSTRUCTION CANADA TO PROVIDE FACILITY MAINTENANCE & SUPPORT SERVICES AT CANADIAN ARMED FORCES SITES ACROSS CANADIAN NORTH

* ATCO LTD - INITIAL FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT IS VALUED AT $79 MILLION, WITH AN OPTION FOR A FIVE-YEAR EXTENSION