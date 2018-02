Feb 1 (Reuters) - ATEME SA:

* FULL YEAR 2017 REVENUES UP 29%

* OUTLOOK FOR 2018 REMAINS POSITIVE

* TOTAL REVENUES FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR (CLOSED ON DECEMBER 31) STOOD AT EUR48.4 MILLION, UP 29.3% VERSUS 2016

* SEES ‍2018 REMAINS POSITIVE AND AIM TO DELIVER FURTHER HEALTHY GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)