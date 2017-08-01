FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Athenahealth announces strategic initiatives to drive increased levels of profitable growth and enhance shareholder value
August 1, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Athenahealth announces strategic initiatives to drive increased levels of profitable growth and enhance shareholder value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Athenahealth Inc

* Athenahealth announces strategic initiatives to drive increased levels of profitable growth and enhance shareholder value

* Athenahealth Inc - ‍targeting approximately $100 million in cost-savings to increase profitability and drive growth​

* Athenahealth Inc - ‍augmenting senior management structure to establish role of president, in addition to ongoing CFO search​

* Says augmenting senior management structure to establish role of president, in addition to ongoing CFO search

* Launching search to recruit seasoned independent chairman of board and additional independent director

* Athenahealth Inc - ‍president will be responsible for execution of athenahealth's business operations​

* Athenahealth Inc - ‍board plans to separate roles of chairman and CEO and is working to recruit an independent chairman​

* Athenahealth Inc - ‍in addition, board has begun a search process to appoint an additional independent director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

