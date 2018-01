Jan 8 (Reuters) - Athenex Inc:

* ATHENEX ANNOUNCES CHINESE FDA ALLOWANCE OF INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION OF ORAXOL TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS

* ATHENEX INC - ACCEPTANCE OF ORAXOL IND BY CHINESE FDA ALLOWS ATHENEX TO COMMENCE A CLINICAL TRIAL PROGRAM FOR ORAXOL IN CHINA IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: