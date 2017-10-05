FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Athenex announces positive recommendations from the ‍DSMB to continue the oraxol phase iii program
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 5, 2017 / 12:23 PM / in 14 days

BRIEF-Athenex announces positive recommendations from the ‍DSMB to continue the oraxol phase iii program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Athenex Inc

* Athenex announces positive recommendations from the Drug Safety Monitoring Board to continue the oraxol phase iii program

* Athenex Inc - ‍DSMB encouraged rapid patient recruitment toward scheduled second interim analysis at 180 patients​

* Athenex Inc - ‍DSMB unanimously recommended continuation of oraxol phase iii study​

* Athenex Inc - ‍adverse event of painful neuropathy was “uncommon” with oraxol treatment​

* Athenex Inc - expect clinical trial to proceed on track with rapid patient recruitment timelines & scheduled second interim analysis at 180 patients in 2018​

* Athenex Inc - ‍expect trial to proceed on track with scheduled second interim analysis at 180 patients in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.