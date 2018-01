Jan 22 (Reuters) - Athenex Inc:

* ATHENEX ANNOUNCES ENCOURAGING RESULTS OF THE FIRST COHORT OF PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL OF ORAXOL AND CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) COMBINATION TREATMENT IN GASTRIC CANCER