Jan 29 (Reuters) - ATHOS VENTURE CAPITAL SA:

* SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVE TO CHANGE CO NAME TO INVENTIONMED SA

* SUPERVISORY BOARD DISMISSES CEZARY JASIŃSKI FROM CEO POST

* SUPERVISORY BOARD APPOINTS TOMASZ ALEKSANDER KIERUL AS NEW CEO

* CEZARY JASIŃSKI TO ACT AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF CO‘S MANAGEMENT BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)