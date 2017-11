Nov 2 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc:

* ATI And Tsingshan to form innovative stainless steel joint venture

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - has reached a definitive agreement to form an innovative 50-50 JV with an affiliate company of Tsingshan Group

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍JV will manufacture and sell 60 inch-wide stainless sheet in North America; first shipments are expected in early 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: