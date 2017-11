Nov 22 (Reuters) - Atico Mining Corp:

* Atico reports consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2017

* Atico Mining Corp - qtrly revenue about $12 million versus $11.5 million

* Atico Mining Corp - ‍all-in sustaining cash cost per payable pound of copper produced for Q3-2017 was $2.04​

* Atico Mining Corp - qtrly income from mining operations $2.9 million versus $1.9 million