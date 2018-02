Feb 14 (Reuters) - Atkore International Group Inc:

* ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDER

* ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP - ANNOUNCED AN OFFERING OF 6 MILLION SHARES OF COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK ON AN UNDERWRITTEN BASIS BY SELLING STOCKHOLDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: