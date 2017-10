Sept 13 (Reuters) - Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd:

* ATLANTIC LEAF HAS CLOSED ITS BOOK BUILD ANNOUNCED EARLIER TODAY

* “IN LIGHT OF STRONG DEMAND, AMOUNT OF CAPITAL RAISED WAS INCREASED TO APPROXIMATELY GBP47 MILLION”

* PROCEEDS RAISED VIA PLACING OF 46.3 MILLION SHARES AT GBP1.015PER SHARE ON MAURITIAN REGISTER, ZAR17.60PER SHARE ON S.AFRICAN REGISTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)