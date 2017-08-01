BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corp announces new contractual arrangements

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp

* Atlantic power corporation announces new contractual arrangements for naval station and north island projects

* Atlantic power corp - ‍company expects approximately $16 million of project adjusted ebitda from naval station and north island on a combined basis in 2017​

* Atlantic power corp - announced new seven-year power purchase tolling agreements for two of its power projects in san diego

* Atlantic power corp - delivery obligations under pptas would commence as early as february 2018

* Atlantic power corp - ‍company expects to make investments in both projects in form of major maintenance and upgrades, primarily in 2018​

* Atlantic power corp - ‍ntc project, which has a capacity of 25 mw, is expected to generate approximately $4 million of project adjusted ebitda in 2017​

* Atlantic power corp - ‍company is continuing to pursue contractual arrangements for project for 2019 and beyond​

* Atlantic power - co, sdg&e executed amendments to existing ppas for 3 projects, which provide for termination of existing ppas as early as feb 2018

* Atlantic power-project adjusted ebitda of two projects under pptas is expected to be about $6 million annually on a combined basis, beginning in feb 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: