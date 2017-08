Aug 3 (Reuters) - Atlantica Yield Plc-

* Atlantica Yield reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $285.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $267.8 million

* Atlantica Yield Plc - ‍quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share declared by board of directors, a 4% increase compared with previous quarter​

* Atlantica Yield Plc - qtrly ‍basic earnings per share attributable to abengoa yield plc $ 0.24​