BRIEF-Atlantica Yield says qtrly ‍basic EPS attributable to Abengoa $0.30​

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Atlantica Yield Plc-
* Atlantica Yield reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly revenue $292 million versus $295.3 mln
* Atlantica Yield Plc - on November 10, 2017, board of directors approved a dividend of $0.29 per share
* Atlantica Yield Plc - a dividend of $0.29 per share, represents an increase of 12% from prior quarter and 78% increase from Q3 of 2016
* Atlantica Yield Plc - qtrly basic earnings per share attributable to Abengoa Yield Plc $0.30
* Atlantica Yield - Abengoa has communicated it intends to sell its remaining 16.5% stake in Atlantica over upcoming months in a private transaction
* Atlantica Yield Plc - Algonquin has an option to purchase Abengoa’s remaining stake in Atlantica until March 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: