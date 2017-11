Nov 27 (Reuters) - Atlanticus Holdings Corp:

* ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORP SAYS ‍ON NOVEMBER 22, 2017, CO AND UNITS ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT, DATED NOVEMBER 26, 2014 ​

* ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORP - ‍ AMENDMENT EXTENDED TERMINATION DATE OF $40.0 MILLION TERM LOAN PROVIDED UNDER SECOND AMENDMENT TO NOV 21, 2018 - SEC FILING​