Nov 14 (Reuters) - Atlas Engineered Products Ltd:

* Reports record Q1 2018 financial results - revenues up 40 percent

* Qtrly sales of $2.7 million for quarter ended August 31, 2017 compared to about $2 million in 2016, an increase of 40 percent​

* Qtrly ‍income from operations of $520,506 for quarter ended Aug 31, compared to income from operations of $439,413 in 2016​