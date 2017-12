Dec 4 (Reuters) - Atlas Engineered Products Ltd:

* ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS TO ACQUIRE CLINTON TRUSS LOCATED IN SOUTHERN ONTARIO

* ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS - ‍ WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CLINTON FOR $2.1 MILLION CASH AND ISSUE $140,000 IN COMMON SHARES OF CO​