FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Atlas Financial Holdings announces 2017 second quarter financial results
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2017 / 8:45 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Atlas Financial Holdings announces 2017 second quarter financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Atlas Financial Holdings Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 revenue $55.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atlas Financial Holdings Inc - ‍combined ratio for Q2 2017 was 86.2 percent compared to 84.8 percent​

* Atlas Financial Holdings Inc - ‍book value per common share on June 30, 2017 was $11.50, compared to $10.54 as of December 31, 2016​

* Atlas Financial Holdings Inc - ‍annualized return on equity was 16.2 percent in Q2 2017 compared to 14.0 percent in prior year period​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.